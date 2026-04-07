EU to Address Aviation Turbulence Amid Middle East Energy Crisis

The European Union is gearing up to tackle the effects of the Middle East energy crisis on the region's airports and aviation sector this week, as reported by European Commission spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen on Tuesday.

Itkonen stated that discussions will occur within the EU's oil coordination group on Wednesday, followed by the gas coordination group on Thursday. The ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict involving Iran has exacerbated oil and gas prices, while the closure of the Strait of Hormuz has further strained fuel supply chains.

In response, this week's EU coordination meetings will consider a 'toolbox' of strategies designed to alleviate the rising economic pressures caused by escalating oil and gas prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)