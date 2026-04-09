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A Tribute to Bravery: Uttarakhand CM Honors Soldiers and Martyrs

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami led the Gaurav Sainik Samman Samaroh, honoring martyrs and their families. In memory of his father, Subedar Sher Singh Dhami, he unveiled a new CSD canteen and Sainik Milan Kendra. He emphasized soldiers' sacrifices and India's defense sector progress under PM Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 17:58 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 17:58 IST
A Tribute to Bravery: Uttarakhand CM Honors Soldiers and Martyrs
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI)). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the Gaurav Sainik Samman Samaroh as the chief guest at the CSD Canteen in Khetalsanda, Khatima. The event commemorated the sixth death anniversary of Subedar Sher Singh Dhami, organized by the Seva Sankalp Dharini Foundation. Chief Minister Dhami inaugurated a new CSD canteen costing Rs 715.51 lakh and a Sainik Milan Kendra worth Rs 162.26 lakh.

During the event, Chief Minister Dhami paid respects by laying floral tributes to his late father's portrait and honored martyrs and their families, draping shawls on 60 Veer Naris and 80 veterans. Reflecting on his father's legacy, he highlighted the values and discipline taught by his father, who served in significant military operations.

Dhami praised India's defense advancements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with defense production and exports rising significantly. He reiterated the state government's commitment to supporting soldiers and their families. Financial assistance for martyrs' families, gallantry award winners, and Param Vir Chakra recipients have been notably increased, with a Sainya Dham under construction in Dehradun.

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