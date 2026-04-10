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Tension in Bengal: TMC's Ghosh Criticizes Owaisi's Political Moves

Tanmay Ghosh of the Trinamool Congress accuses Asaduddin Owaisi of splitting minority votes, allegedly aiding the BJP. Owaisi’s AIMIM party retracts an alliance over concerns of Muslim integrity, emphasizing socio-economic challenges faced by the community in West Bengal. The political climate heats up ahead of the crucial assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 13:42 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 13:42 IST
Tension in Bengal: TMC's Ghosh Criticizes Owaisi's Political Moves
TMC candidate from Srrirampur assembly in Hooghly, Tanmay Ghosh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a recent political discourse, Tanmay Ghosh, Trinamool Congress's candidate from Srirampur, pointed fingers at Asaduddin Owaisi, alleging that his political strategies are fracturing minority votes and indirectly facilitating the Bharatiya Janata Party's electoral gains.

Ghosh, in an ANI interview, accused Owaisi of deploying candidates across various states, which he claims assists the BJP by splitting minority support. He emphasized that such tactics were deployed in West Bengal as well, but argued that the TMC has exposed alliances between Humayun Kabir and the BJP, asserting TMC as the true ally of Bengal's minorities.

In response, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), led by Owaisi, announced the termination of its collaboration with Humayun Kabir, citing concerns over statements that questioned Muslim integrity. Moreover, the AIMIM highlighted the persistent socio-economic marginalization faced by Muslims in the state, despite enduring secular governance, as the political environment intensifies ahead of the assembly polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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