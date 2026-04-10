Tension in Bengal: TMC's Ghosh Criticizes Owaisi's Political Moves

In a recent political discourse, Tanmay Ghosh, Trinamool Congress's candidate from Srirampur, pointed fingers at Asaduddin Owaisi, alleging that his political strategies are fracturing minority votes and indirectly facilitating the Bharatiya Janata Party's electoral gains.

Ghosh, in an ANI interview, accused Owaisi of deploying candidates across various states, which he claims assists the BJP by splitting minority support. He emphasized that such tactics were deployed in West Bengal as well, but argued that the TMC has exposed alliances between Humayun Kabir and the BJP, asserting TMC as the true ally of Bengal's minorities.

In response, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), led by Owaisi, announced the termination of its collaboration with Humayun Kabir, citing concerns over statements that questioned Muslim integrity. Moreover, the AIMIM highlighted the persistent socio-economic marginalization faced by Muslims in the state, despite enduring secular governance, as the political environment intensifies ahead of the assembly polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)