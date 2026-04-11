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Political Clashes Ignite: Bengal's High-Stakes Battle

In a heated electoral environment, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta accuses TMC of mafia influence in Bengal's coal mining sector. PM Modi criticizes TMC's governance, vowing for change and UCC implementation. Mamata Banerjee counters BJP's manifesto claims, opposing UCC and critiquing election fairness under BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 18:04 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 18:04 IST
Political Clashes Ignite: Bengal's High-Stakes Battle
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The political landscape in West Bengal is witnessing a fierce contest as allegations fly and manifesto promises stir debate just ahead of the assembly polls. On Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of promoting candidates with criminal backgrounds, claiming mafia elements control the region's coal mines. She emphasized the need for a shift towards a development-oriented government, expressing widespread desires for a Modi-led administration in West Bengal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the fray with pointed criticism of the TMC's governance, likening their rule to the state's former Left administration. He asserted that Bengal's history of ousting entrenched political powers would repeat with the TMC. Modi reiterated the BJP's commitment to national security and proposed the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state to end appeasement politics.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attacked the BJP's manifesto, particularly its UCC stance, pledging to revoke the measure if the TMC gains majority. She doubted the possibility of fair elections under BJP's influence, casting shadows over the upcoming polling dates of April 23 and 29, with results on May 4. The stakes are high following TMC's 2021 dominance with 213 seats, yet BJP's rise in seat count signals an intense electoral battle ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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