Opposition Unites Against Government’s Women's Reservation Bill
Opposition parties, led by Congress MP KC Venugopal, criticized the government's attempt to link women's reservation with delimitation during the recent Constitution Amendment Bill discussions. They accused the government of political maneuvering. The bill failed to pass in the Lok Sabha, highlighting growing resistance towards the government's approach.
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In a pivotal session of Parliament, Congress MP KC Venugopal vocalized unwavering opposition support for women's reservation while accusing the government of attempting a controversial linkage with delimitation issues. During debates over the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, Venugopal articulated the opposition's firm objection to what he termed the government's merger of distinct issues.
Venugopal argued that the government's intent behind delimitation was selectively and politically motivated. He criticized the government's scheme to execute delimitation according to political advantage in specific states like Assam and Jammu-Kashmir. Decrying the lack of legislative commitment, he questioned the absence of a formal amendment, probing the government's promises on women's reservation.
Echoing this sentiment, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot labeled the bill a strategic conspiracy, suggesting it was designed to mislead and blame the opposition for its failure. He criticized the government's urgency, advocating for broader deliberations with state leaders. CPI(M) MP John Brittas also slammed the government's misleading tactics, highlighting opposition unity in stalling the bill's progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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