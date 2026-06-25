Gujarat's Massive Enrollment Drive: 'Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav and Shala Praveshotsav 2026'

The 'Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav and Shala Praveshotsav-2026' in Gujarat saw participation from thousands of officials and villagers, resulting in over 11.20 lakh student enrollments. This event, led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, aims at ensuring universal education access, supported by public contributions exceeding Rs. 9.19 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2026 11:14 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 11:14 IST
Gujarat's Massive Enrollment Drive: 'Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav and Shala Praveshotsav 2026'
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav and Shala Praveshotsav 2026 (Photo/X/@CMOGuj). Image Credit: ANI
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The 'Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav and Shala Praveshotsav-2026' made notable progress on its second day in Gujarat, with educational programs spread across 8,173 villages and 11,987 schools. The initiative, which aims to boost school enrollment, saw involvement from 29,682 dignitaries, including major state figures, to welcome and encourage students.

The initiative, launched by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Vadnagar, seeks to ensure 100% school enrollment. Over two days, it reported engagement from 60,184 dignitaries across 17,338 villages and 24,716 schools, enrolling over 11.20 lakh students, reinforcing the state's commitment to education, especially for young girls.

Praveshotsav saw over 62,000 children enroll in early education programs, and significant enrollments in higher standards as well, with new transport facilities introduced for 847 schools. 'Vidya Lakshmi Bonds' were allotted to improve girls' access to higher studies. Meanwhile, public contributions worth over Rs. 9.19 crore highlighted communal support for the cause.

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