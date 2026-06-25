Gujarat's Transformative Barrage-Bridge Project Promises Regional Revival

The Gujarat government has approved the construction of the Badalpur-Kareli Barrage-cum-Bridge over the Mahi River. Estimated at Rs 1,700 crore, this project aims to revolutionize water management, boost agriculture, and improve transportation. It's expected to benefit millions, enhance economic growth, and provide sustainable freshwater resources across central and south Gujarat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2026 17:56 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 17:56 IST
Gujarat's Transformative Barrage-Bridge Project Promises Regional Revival
Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi during a meeting (Photo/GujaratCMO). Image Credit: ANI
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In a landmark move aimed at bolstering regional growth, the Gujarat government has granted in-principle approval for the construction of the Badalpur-Kareli Barrage-cum-Bridge across the Mahi River, near Anand's Dhuvaran, at a projected cost of Rs 1,700 crore, according to an official release. Spearheaded by State Food and Civil Supplies Minister Ramanbhai Solanki, this transformative venture aims to revolutionize water management, agriculture, drinking water supply, and transportation across central and south Gujarat.

The government has also announced plans to hasten survey work for the project. Envisaged as a landmark in infrastructure development, this ambitious project not only seeks to link two geographical regions but also substantially promote economic and social growth. Under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's leadership, the state government views this initiative as pivotal in reshaping the socio-economic landscape of central and south Gujarat, integrating water conservation, transportation, and regional advancement.

Executive Engineer Rajat Chaudhary from the Anand Irrigation Division explained that the project would entail constructing a two-kilometre-long bridge within the Mahi River's 4.5-kilometre-wide riverbed. Featuring approximately 70 gates to regulate water flow and maximize freshwater storage, the barrage seeks to prevent millions of cubic meters of water from reaching the Arabian Sea annually. Advanced flood-control technology and a robust crossway system are part of the design, ensuring safe transportation and water storage even during intense rainfall and floods. This grand undertaking promises to be a milestone in Gujarat's development, offering multifaceted benefits ranging from economic to environmental and social impacts.

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