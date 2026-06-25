Navi Mumbai Airport Bomb Threat Sparks Police Investigation

A bomb threat directed at the Navi Mumbai International Airport surfaced on its official website, a development that prompted law enforcement to act swiftly by filing a case and launching a thorough investigation, officials reported.

The alarming message was detected around 7:20 am on Wednesday, claiming that an explosive device had been planted on the airport premises and urging immediate evacuation. The incident sparked anxiety among airport officials and instigated a wave of concern within the vicinity. A formal complaint filed by an airport staff member resulted in the Airport Police Station registering a non-cognisable offense tied to the identified email and mobile number associated with the threat.

Currently, law enforcement officials, under the guidance of Sub-Inspector Ramesh Patil, are delving deeper into the investigation to trace the origin of the threat. The scare bears similarity to a previous incident on June 13, where a bomb threat was emailed concerning a Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt to Hyderabad. Further details on these security matters are awaited, according to informed sources.