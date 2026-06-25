Navi Mumbai Airport Bomb Threat Sparks Police Investigation

A bomb threat targeting Navi Mumbai International Airport was reported via its website, leading to immediate police investigation. Authorities are probing into the email ID and mobile number linked to the threat. Sub-Inspector Ramesh Patil is spearheading the investigation to uncover the culprit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 18:30 IST
Navi Mumbai Airport Bomb Threat Sparks Police Investigation
Representative image (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A bomb threat directed at the Navi Mumbai International Airport surfaced on its official website, a development that prompted law enforcement to act swiftly by filing a case and launching a thorough investigation, officials reported.

The alarming message was detected around 7:20 am on Wednesday, claiming that an explosive device had been planted on the airport premises and urging immediate evacuation. The incident sparked anxiety among airport officials and instigated a wave of concern within the vicinity. A formal complaint filed by an airport staff member resulted in the Airport Police Station registering a non-cognisable offense tied to the identified email and mobile number associated with the threat.

Currently, law enforcement officials, under the guidance of Sub-Inspector Ramesh Patil, are delving deeper into the investigation to trace the origin of the threat. The scare bears similarity to a previous incident on June 13, where a bomb threat was emailed concerning a Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt to Hyderabad. Further details on these security matters are awaited, according to informed sources.

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