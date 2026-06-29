Daring Rs 1.09 Crore Heist Foiled: Bengaluru Police Nab Kidnappers

Bengaluru police have successfully cracked a high-profile kidnapping and robbery case, arresting five suspects and recovering stolen cash and assets. The crime unfolded on June 15 in Kuduregere Colony when a group of masked individuals intercepted a resident of Thammenahalli and his driver. The victims were transporting Rs 74 lakh in cash.

The gang, brandishing a knife and beer bottles, abducted the duo and took them to a remote location near Nelamangala, where they reportedly snatched the cash and coerced the victim to arrange an additional Rs 35 lakh under duress. Succumbing to the pressure, the victim delivered the funds, bringing the total to Rs 1.09 crore.

Following a meticulous investigation, the police apprehended the culprits and uncovered key information that led to multiple recoveries, including cash, vehicles, and a toy pistol. During interrogations, it was revealed that the crime was orchestrated by associates known to each other, including a double-crossing driver. The case, guided by senior police officials, saw the suspects remanded to judicial custody.