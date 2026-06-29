BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Frequent Absences Amidst 'Missing' Posters

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its criticism of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of neglecting his parliamentary responsibilities. This fresh wave of accusations coincides with the appearance of posters in Delhi labeling Gandhi as 'missing,' which BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan says relate to Gandhi's frequent absences during key legislative sessions.

Kesavan alleged that Gandhi continually evades his duties to the nation, prioritizing foreign travel over attendance at critical parliamentary addresses, including budget discussions. He described Gandhi's actions as a disrespect to India's democratic processes and traditions. Meanwhile, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took to social media, delivering sharp critiques of Gandhi by contrasting his record with that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Poonawalla emphasized Modi's unyielding dedication, citing nearly 9,000 days of uninterrupted service compared to Gandhi's alleged 'vacation mode.' However, CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby defended Gandhi, asserting that as an opposition leader, Gandhi has every right to travel abroad. Baby dismissed the criticism, pointing out the numerous official overseas visits undertaken by Prime Minister Modi as well.