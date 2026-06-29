Army Chief Amplifies Agnipath Scheme's Strategic Evolution

In a significant statement, outgoing Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi endorsed the Agnipath scheme as a pivotal human resource reform, designed to forge a youthful, dynamic, and future-focused military force. According to Gen Dwivedi, should future evaluations indicate that increased retention of Agniveers is beneficial, necessary adjustments to the scheme will be considered.

The Agnipath scheme entails recruiting soldiers for a four-year term, with 25% continuing their service afterwards, and positions in state and central police forces reserved for those who complete their tenure. General Dwivedi emphasized operational needs and real-world experience should guide any modifications to the program.

He praised the Agniveers for driving positive changes within the army, especially as modern warfare evolves requiring soldiers to be physically fit and technologically skilled. Gen Dwivedi highlighted Operation Sindoor as a testament to India's comprehensive warfighting capabilities, underscoring the nation's combined strength and sophistication in countering terrorism effectively.