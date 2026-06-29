Army Chief Amplifies Agnipath Scheme's Strategic Evolution

Outgoing Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi highlights the potential of the Agnipath scheme for a younger force, emphasizing possible refinements for enhanced retention. Notable achievements include Operation Sindoor's validation of India's integrated warfighting capability. The scheme evolves with advances in technology and modern warfare as feedback is continuously assessed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 22:02 IST
Army Chief Amplifies Agnipath Scheme's Strategic Evolution
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant statement, outgoing Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi endorsed the Agnipath scheme as a pivotal human resource reform, designed to forge a youthful, dynamic, and future-focused military force. According to Gen Dwivedi, should future evaluations indicate that increased retention of Agniveers is beneficial, necessary adjustments to the scheme will be considered.

The Agnipath scheme entails recruiting soldiers for a four-year term, with 25% continuing their service afterwards, and positions in state and central police forces reserved for those who complete their tenure. General Dwivedi emphasized operational needs and real-world experience should guide any modifications to the program.

He praised the Agniveers for driving positive changes within the army, especially as modern warfare evolves requiring soldiers to be physically fit and technologically skilled. Gen Dwivedi highlighted Operation Sindoor as a testament to India's comprehensive warfighting capabilities, underscoring the nation's combined strength and sophistication in countering terrorism effectively.

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