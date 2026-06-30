Honoring a Legacy: Tributes Flow on Sahib Singh Verma's Death Anniversary

Delhi leaders commemorate the anniversary of former Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma's death, celebrating his contributions to public service and governance. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and other politicians paid tribute to his legacy at a prayer meeting, acknowledging his lasting impact on Delhi's development and governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 10:00 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 10:00 IST
Honoring a Legacy: Tributes Flow on Sahib Singh Verma's Death Anniversary
Delhi Ministers Manjinder Sirsa, Parvesh Verma attend prayer meet on Sahib Singh Verma's death anniversary(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a heartfelt gathering on Tuesday, Delhi's political figures paid tribute to the enduring legacy of former Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma on his death anniversary. The event was marked by the presence of ministers Parvesh Verma, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and other senior leaders, who remembered Verma's dedication to public service.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta led the tributes, recalling Verma's contributions to public life and his unwavering commitment to the values of simplicity and discipline. 'His thoughts and deeds remain a source of inspiration,' Gupta remarked, highlighting his role in Delhi's development and governance.

Joining Gupta, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa also expressed his admiration for Verma's leadership, describing him as 'a synonym for public service and good governance.' The remembrance was further echoed by BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, who paid floral tributes at Verma's memorial.

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