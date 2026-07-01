Operation Sheruwali: A 40-Day Mission to Eradicate Terrorism in Rajouri's Dense Forests

Operation Sheruwali has entered its 40th day, as security forces intensify their search for terrorists in the Dorimal forests of Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. Utilizing advanced equipment, the forces aim to neutralize threats in this rugged terrain while ensuring regional peace and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-07-2026 10:28 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 10:28 IST
Operation Sheruwali: A 40-Day Mission to Eradicate Terrorism in Rajouri's Dense Forests
Security forces conducting 'operation Sheruwali' (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Operation Sheruwali, a significant counter-terrorism initiative, has reached its 40th day, with security forces tirelessly combing the dense forests of Dorimal in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. The main objective remains the apprehension and neutralization of terrorists believed to be hiding in this strategically crucial area.

The operation, characterized by an extensive search mission, leverages state-of-the-art surveillance equipment and meticulously coordinated ground operations. Launched in late May, this multi-agency endeavor targets infiltrators attempting to exploit the rugged topography of the Dorimal-Gambhir Mughlan sector.

In a previous incident, a Junior Commissioned Officer and three Army personnel sustained injuries from an accidental mine blast during a patrol near the Line of Control in the Nowshera sector, underlining the operation's inherent risks. Despite the challenges, security forces remain resolute in their mission to ensure the region's safety, vowing to continue until peace is secured.

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