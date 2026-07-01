Northeast India Braces for Floods: Govt Steps Up Relief Efforts

With relentless rains battering northeastern India, Union Minister for the Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, held discussions with Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to tackle the escalating flood situation. The talks focused on reviewing the damages and coordinating immediate relief actions.

Via a social media post, Scindia affirmed that the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) is in close collaboration with Meghalaya's government. He highlighted the urgency in mobilizing resources and support to ensure the safety and well-being of residents while also preparing for further heavy rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted persistent rainfall across northeastern states until July 6, with severe weather warnings for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. Authorities are on high alert, working diligently to mitigate risk and enhance weather readiness measures.