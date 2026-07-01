AfDB Highlights Investment Opportunities at Tunisia Forum

The African Development Bank reaffirmed its commitment to supporting productive, sustainable, and job-generating investments while helping Tunisia expand its presence in African markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abidjan | Updated: 01-07-2026 16:32 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 16:32 IST
AfDB Highlights Investment Opportunities at Tunisia Forum
Image Credit: X(@AfDB_Group)
  • Country:
  • Ivory Coast

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has called for stronger efforts to convert business opportunities into real investments during the Tunisia Investment Forum 2026, while showcasing procurement opportunities financed by multilateral development institutions to Tunisian companies.

The 22nd edition of the forum, held in Tunis on 25 and 26 June, was organised by the Foreign Investment Promotion Agency (FIPA-Tunisia) under the Ministry of Economy and Planning, in partnership with the African Development Bank. Held under the theme "Tunisia: Renewed Dynamic, New Opportunities," the event brought together government officials, investors, business leaders, development partners, and professional organisations to explore ways to strengthen Tunisia's investment climate and accelerate economic growth. The African Development Bank reaffirmed its commitment to supporting productive, sustainable, and job-generating investments while helping Tunisia expand its presence in African markets.

AfDB Calls for Green Growth and Regional Integration

Malinne Blomberg, Deputy Director General for North Africa at the African Development Bank Group and Country Manager for Tunisia, said the success of the forum would ultimately be measured by the partnerships formed, projects financed, and employment opportunities created for Tunisian people.

She outlined three key priorities for attracting greater investment. These include directing capital toward productive, environmentally sustainable, and inclusive economic transformation, using African economic integration as a driver for investment, and strengthening cooperation between government agencies, financial institutions, businesses, and professional organisations to speed up project preparation and implementation.

Tunisia continues to offer competitive advantages in sectors such as automotive components, textiles and apparel, agro-industry, pharmaceuticals, digital technologies, and renewable energy. The country's participation in both the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) also provides businesses with wider access to markets across the continent.

Seminar Connects Businesses with Regional Projects

As part of the forum, the African Development Bank and the World Bank jointly organised a business seminar with FIPA-Tunisia to introduce companies to procurement opportunities linked to development projects financed in Tunisia, North Africa, and other African countries.

FIPA-Tunisia Director General Jalel Tebib said the partnership with the African Development Bank expands the forum's practical impact by connecting Tunisian businesses with financing opportunities, regional projects, and new markets capable of generating investment and employment.

The seminar introduced participants to project portfolios, procurement procedures, tender platforms, and practical guidance on participating in development-funded projects. Discussions also encouraged businesses to improve their competitiveness by forming consortia, joint ventures, and strategic partnerships that combine expertise and strengthen their ability to compete for major contracts.

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