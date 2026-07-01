Doha Dialogues: Tehran and Washington's Interim Deal in Focus

Discussions in Doha concentrated on the implementation of the interim deal between Tehran and Washington. Iran's deputy foreign minister and a delegation participated in meetings with Qatar's prime minister and a trilateral discussion with Iran, Qatar, and Pakistan to assess the progress of the agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-07-2026 16:38 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 16:38 IST
Doha Dialogues: Tehran and Washington's Interim Deal in Focus
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In Doha, discussions have centered on executing the interim agreement forged between Tehran and Washington, as confirmed by Iran's deputy foreign minister on Wednesday according to state media.

The Iranian delegation, comprising representatives from the foreign ministry, central bank, and agriculture ministry, engaged in talks with Qatar's prime minister.

Additionally, Iran took part in a trilateral meeting with officials from Qatar and Pakistan to review the progress of the interim agreement's implementation.

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