Google Faces Hefty Antitrust Fine in Sweden

A Swedish court has ordered Alphabet's Google to pay approximately 14.3 billion Swedish crowns (around $1.47 billion) in antitrust damages to Klarna subsidiary Pricerunner. This ruling marks a significant development in Europe's ongoing regulatory scrutiny of the tech giant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Swedish Court Said On Wednesday Alphabets Google Is To Pay The Equivalent Of Around Billion Swedish Crowns Billion In Antitrust Damages To Klarna Subsidiary Pricerunner Swedish Crowns | Updated: 01-07-2026 16:41 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 16:41 IST
Google Faces Hefty Antitrust Fine in Sweden
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In a landmark decision, a Swedish court ordered Alphabet's Google to shell out about 14.3 billion Swedish crowns, nearly $1.47 billion, in antitrust damages to Klarna subsidiary Pricerunner.

The verdict signifies mounting pressure from European regulators focused on curbing Google's market dominance in various sectors.

The substantial penalty highlights the region's aggressive stance on ensuring competitive business practices in the technology arena.

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