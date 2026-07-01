Google Faces Hefty Antitrust Fine in Sweden
A Swedish court has ordered Alphabet's Google to pay approximately 14.3 billion Swedish crowns (around $1.47 billion) in antitrust damages to Klarna subsidiary Pricerunner. This ruling marks a significant development in Europe's ongoing regulatory scrutiny of the tech giant.
In a landmark decision, a Swedish court ordered Alphabet's Google to shell out about 14.3 billion Swedish crowns, nearly $1.47 billion, in antitrust damages to Klarna subsidiary Pricerunner.
The verdict signifies mounting pressure from European regulators focused on curbing Google's market dominance in various sectors.
The substantial penalty highlights the region's aggressive stance on ensuring competitive business practices in the technology arena.