IIT Delhi Unveils Indigenous Tactical Aerostat: A Game-Changer for Surveillance and Communication

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has unveiled a groundbreaking development in surveillance and communication technology, demonstrating an indigenously built low-cost tactical aerostat. This project, undertaken in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and a domestic startup, promises to revolutionize regional capabilities by providing an affordable alternative to imported systems.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Professor Bhupen Singh Bhatola from IIT Delhi elaborated on the aerostat's capabilities. Essentially a large balloon filled with lighter-than-air gas, this aerostat reaches altitudes of up to 20 km, carrying surveillance cameras, infrared detectors, and communication networks to cover expansive areas. Until now, similar systems were primarily imported from the US for defense applications. However, India’s bold step in developing this indigenous platform could mark a turning point in its strategic technology landscape.

According to Bhatola, the aerostat offers distinct advantages over drones, remaining airborne longer, carrying heavier payloads, and offering logistical support. Besides, the technology's future lies in potential civilian applications. This collaborative initiative between IIT Delhi, DRDO, and a startup underscores India's commitment to developing homegrown solutions for strategic needs, signaling promising avenues for commercialization and wider use.