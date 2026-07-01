Kejriwal Takes Aim: Amit Shah's Absence from Ram Temple Sparks Controversy

Arvind Kejriwal criticized Amit Shah over his absence at the Ayodhya Ram Temple after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Kejriwal accused Shah of exploiting Lord Ram for political gains, urging him to visit the temple. This comes amid allegations of donation embezzlement related to the temple.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-07-2026 16:56 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 16:56 IST
Kejriwal Takes Aim: Amit Shah's Absence from Ram Temple Sparks Controversy
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a pointed critique, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal launched an attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah amid the uproar over the alleged embezzlement of donations for the Ayodhya Ram Temple. Kejriwal questioned why Shah has not visited the temple, despite frequently evoking Lord Ram in speeches.

Kejriwal accused Shah of exploiting Lord Ram's name to garner votes and political power. The AAP leader highlighted that despite the temple's Pran Pratishtha occurring two and a half years ago, Shah has yet to pay a visit for darshan, while mentioning Lord Ram over 42 times in public addresses.

Kejriwal further probed Shah with questions about his absence, juxtaposing it against the ongoing donation scam investigation. Recently, a local court remanded eight suspects involved in the financial scandal to judicial custody as the Special Investigation Team continues its probe into the alleged misappropriation of temple funds.

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