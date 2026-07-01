ILO Launches New Decent Work Programme for Ukraine’s Recovery

The International Labour Organization (ILO) and its partners have launched the Decent Work Country Programme for Ukraine 2026–2029, setting out a roadmap to strengthen employment, social protection, labour market institutions, and social dialogue as the country continues its recovery.

The programme was signed during the 114th Session of the International Labour Conference in June 2026 and officially launched at the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2026 (URC2026). It reflects the ILO's continued commitment to helping Ukraine rebuild its economy by creating more opportunities for workers, businesses, and vulnerable communities.

The launch was attended by Ukraine's Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Oleksii Sobolev, Deputy Minister Dariia Marchak, ILO Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia Peter van Rooij, and ILO Country Office for Ukraine Director Aida Lindmeier. Representatives from the United Nations, the European Commission, Switzerland's State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), and the Government of the Netherlands also participated, highlighting broad international backing for Ukraine's labour market recovery.

Labour Reform Seen as Key to Long-Term Growth

Speaking at the launch, Minister Oleksii Sobolev said modernising Ukraine's labour legislation is a central part of the country's wider economic transformation. He noted that updated labour laws should protect workers, provide businesses with greater certainty, and align Ukraine's labour standards with those of the European Union. Throughout the conference, ILO officials and international partners discussed the importance of labour market reforms, skills development, productivity, social protection, and social dialogue in supporting reconstruction.

Peter van Rooij said Ukraine's recovery depends on creating opportunities for people through decent jobs, stronger skills, and reliable social protection. He warned that labour shortages, demographic pressures, displacement, and skills mismatches are becoming major obstacles to rebuilding the country and sustaining long-term economic growth.

Focus on Inclusive Employment and Social Protection

The new programme places special emphasis on expanding opportunities for women, young people, military veterans, internally displaced persons, people with disabilities, and Ukrainians living abroad. Increasing labour market participation among these groups is expected to help address workforce shortages while supporting inclusive economic growth.

Through the Decent Work Country Programme, the ILO will work with the Ukrainian government, employers, workers' organisations, and international development partners to improve access to productive employment, strengthen social protection systems, support resilient businesses, and modernise labour market institutions.

Working alongside other United Nations agencies, the ILO said it will continue supporting Ukraine's efforts to build a more inclusive economy that creates sustainable jobs and strengthens communities as the country moves forward with reconstruction.