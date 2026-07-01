Inferno in Antwerp: Apartment Blaze Claims Lives

Belgian firefighters are tackling a devastating fire in an apartment block in Antwerp's Linkeroever area, resulting in several fatalities. The building, home to over 200 people, has been evacuated. While casualty figures are unavailable, multiple districts have deployed emergency teams to handle the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgian Firefighters Are Battling A Blaze In An Apartment Block In The City Of Antwerp That Has Killed Several People | Updated: 01-07-2026 16:56 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 16:56 IST
Inferno in Antwerp: Apartment Blaze Claims Lives
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Belgian firefighters are battling a deadly blaze in a high-rise apartment building in Antwerp, which has claimed several lives, according to local police on Wednesday.

The fire erupted on the eighth floor of the 10-story residential block located in the Linkeroever area, an incident that prompted the evacuation of over 200 residents. Authorities are still in search of victims and have not yet released detailed casualty figures.

Numerous fire brigades have been dispatched to the scene, accompanied by ambulances and emergency personnel. Residents in the vicinity were advised to keep windows and doors shut due to smoke, which had engulfed the area. Recent weeks have seen a spate of severe fires across Belgium, including a significant one in Brussels.

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