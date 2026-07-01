Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Caste Divisions; Unveils Key Development Projects

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath delivered a poignant speech admonishing caste-based divisions that he said weaken society. He cautioned the public against being misled by those who once resisted major Hindu movements and are now projecting concerns over Hindu faith. Adityanath assured strict measures against any interference in religious affairs.

After inaugurating Rs 613 crore worth of development projects, Adityanath aimed sharp criticism at opposition parties, particularly the Samajwadi Party and Congress, accusing them of disregarding social reformers and religious figures. He blamed the Samajwadi Party for poor law enforcement and communal strife during its tenure.

The Chief Minister highlighted advancements under his government, including the removal of encroachments from sites linked to Sant Ravidas Ji and the establishment of a grand corridor and infrastructure improvements. He praised his government's role in law enforcement, halting past riots, and ensuring accountability for rioters. Furthermore, he discussed ongoing development initiatives, such as Saharanpur's new airport and education reforms that have improved school infrastructure and increased student enrollments.