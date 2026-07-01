Raja Singh's Acquittal: Implications for Nupur Sharma's Case

BJP leader Karunasagar discusses the acquittal of Telangana MLA T Raja Singh, noting its potential influence on Nupur Sharma's case. Although the judgment isn't binding for other courts, it emphasizes the importance of thorough investigation. Singh was acquitted by a special court examining 2022 remarks that allegedly hurt religious sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-07-2026 17:34 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 17:34 IST
Raja Singh's Acquittal: Implications for Nupur Sharma's Case
BJP leader and advocate Karunasagar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a significant legal development, Telangana MLA T Raja Singh has been acquitted in a case linked to remarks on religious sentiments, a verdict that could influence BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's similar ongoing case.

BJP leader and advocate Karunasagar stated that while the judgment is not binding on other courts, it possesses 'persuasive value' for Nupur Sharma's case, stressing the necessity of a comprehensive investigation.

The special court, after reviewing testimonies and evidence, determined that the case against Singh, registered under various sections of the IPC, lacked substantial grounds, leading to his acquittal.

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