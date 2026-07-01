Global Manufacturing Rebound Amid AI Surge and Geopolitical Tensions

Euro Zone Manufacturing Output Closed Out Its Best Quarter Since Early Last Month As Us Factory Activity Grew For A Sixth Straight Month And An Ai Boom Powered Asian Producers

The Eurozone's manufacturing sector ended its best quarter since early 2022, with U.S. factories seeing growth for six consecutive months. This uptick is supported by an AI boom boosting production in Asia, providing some relief amid the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran.

Despite the dip in cost pressures, supply shortages and shipping delays remain concerns. The energy implications linked to the Middle East conflict have yet to fully hit economic performance, as suggested by the recent S&P Global report.

Meanwhile, the global AI investment trend is reshaping Asia's economy, with demand for tech products driving manufacturing growth in China, Japan, and South Korea. These developments highlight the sector's resilience in the face of geopolitical and trade uncertainties.