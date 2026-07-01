Himachal Pradesh Achieves Milestone with 8 New Geographical Indications

In a significant advancement for Himachal Pradesh's rural economy and cultural heritage, eight traditional products of the state have been registered as Geographical Indications (GIs). This brings the state's total to 17 GI-registered items, a feat facilitated by the Himachal Pradesh State Council for Science, Technology, and Environment (HIMCOSTE).

The newly recognized products hail from various regions of the state: Spiti's Seabuckthorn (Chharma), Chamba's Salooni Safed Makka (White Maize) along with Chamba Metal Art, Sirmaur's Sirmauri Loiya (Traditional woollen gown), Kinnaur's Kinnauri Topi (Cap), Kinnauri Apple, and Kinnauri Jewellery, as well as Mandi's Sepuvadi (A traditional lentil-based dish). Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called the development a landmark achievement, applauding the efforts of the state's citizens.

CM Sukhu emphasized that these GI tags authenticate and protect traditional products from imitation, augmenting their market value, and creating new livelihood opportunities. He stated that achieving these GI recognitions opens new avenues for economic growth, rural entrepreneurship, and sustainable livelihoods for indigenous communities, artisans, weavers, and farmers.

The state government is also pursuing GI registration for four more indigenous products, including Bhot Jau (Barley from the Pangi region of Chamba), Chamba Chukh (a traditional chilli paste), Plectranthus honey (from Bharmour in Chamba), and Sirmaur Ginger. The concerned authorities have been directed to expedite this registration process.

Environment Secretary Sushil Kumar Singla highlighted that the GI registration offers robust legal protection against misuse while enhancing the branding and export potential of Himachali crafts and produce. Prior to this announcement, Himachal Pradesh had nine GI tags including famous items like Kullu Shawl and Kangra Tea.