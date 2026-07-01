Thrilling Upsets and Comebacks: Wimbledon Day Three Highlights

Highlights Of The Third Day At Wimbledon On Wednesday Times Gmt Sabalenka Overcomes Kessler Challenge World Number One Aryna Sabalenka Fought Back From Down In The Second Set

On Wednesday, the third day of Wimbledon presented a thrilling showcase of comebacks and intense competition. Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka staged a dramatic recovery against McCartney Kessler, overturning a set deficit to win 6-1, 7-6(9). Sabalenka will now face Jelena Ostapenko in the next round.

In other notable matches, former quarter-finalist Tommy Paul is set to face 2021 semi-finalist Hubert Hurkacz in the third round. Paul, the American 21st seed, overcame Kwon Soon-woo in two closely contested sets, while Poland's Hurkacz defeated Sebastian Ofner to seal his spot.

Naomi Osaka continued her strong performance, sailing into the third round with a 6-3, 6-2 victory against Anastasia Gasanova. Meanwhile, Jelena Ostapenko delivered a commanding win over Antonia Ruzic, further adding to an exciting day at the All England Club.