Thrilling Upsets and Comebacks: Wimbledon Day Three Highlights

Day three of Wimbledon saw Aryna Sabalenka bouncing back against McCartney Kessler, Tommy Paul and Hubert Hurkacz advancing to a third-round clash, and Naomi Osaka overcoming Anastasia Gasanova. The day's play featured various exciting matches with a mix of surprising upsets and captivating performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Highlights Of The Third Day At Wimbledon On Wednesday Times Gmt Sabalenka Overcomes Kessler Challenge World Number One Aryna Sabalenka Fought Back From Down In The Second Set | Updated: 01-07-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 19:24 IST
Thrilling Upsets and Comebacks: Wimbledon Day Three Highlights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, the third day of Wimbledon presented a thrilling showcase of comebacks and intense competition. Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka staged a dramatic recovery against McCartney Kessler, overturning a set deficit to win 6-1, 7-6(9). Sabalenka will now face Jelena Ostapenko in the next round.

In other notable matches, former quarter-finalist Tommy Paul is set to face 2021 semi-finalist Hubert Hurkacz in the third round. Paul, the American 21st seed, overcame Kwon Soon-woo in two closely contested sets, while Poland's Hurkacz defeated Sebastian Ofner to seal his spot.

Naomi Osaka continued her strong performance, sailing into the third round with a 6-3, 6-2 victory against Anastasia Gasanova. Meanwhile, Jelena Ostapenko delivered a commanding win over Antonia Ruzic, further adding to an exciting day at the All England Club.

TRENDING

1
Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global
2
WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

Global
3
Trump's Urgent Call: Lower Gas Prices Now

Trump's Urgent Call: Lower Gas Prices Now

Global
4
EU-China Trade Talks: Seeking Tangible Outcomes by October

EU-China Trade Talks: Seeking Tangible Outcomes by October

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Climate Resilience Could Determine Latin America's Next Decade of Economic Growth

Can MENA Turn Hunger into Growth? World Bank Sees 5 Million Agrifood Jobs by 2050

The E-7 Carbon Crunch: Why Emerging Economies Must Rethink Money, Growth and Net Zero

Prosperity Without Inclusion Is a Mirage: Why the SDGs Must Move Together

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026