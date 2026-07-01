Thrilling Upsets and Comebacks: Wimbledon Day Three Highlights
Day three of Wimbledon saw Aryna Sabalenka bouncing back against McCartney Kessler, Tommy Paul and Hubert Hurkacz advancing to a third-round clash, and Naomi Osaka overcoming Anastasia Gasanova. The day's play featured various exciting matches with a mix of surprising upsets and captivating performances.
On Wednesday, the third day of Wimbledon presented a thrilling showcase of comebacks and intense competition. Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka staged a dramatic recovery against McCartney Kessler, overturning a set deficit to win 6-1, 7-6(9). Sabalenka will now face Jelena Ostapenko in the next round.
In other notable matches, former quarter-finalist Tommy Paul is set to face 2021 semi-finalist Hubert Hurkacz in the third round. Paul, the American 21st seed, overcame Kwon Soon-woo in two closely contested sets, while Poland's Hurkacz defeated Sebastian Ofner to seal his spot.
Naomi Osaka continued her strong performance, sailing into the third round with a 6-3, 6-2 victory against Anastasia Gasanova. Meanwhile, Jelena Ostapenko delivered a commanding win over Antonia Ruzic, further adding to an exciting day at the All England Club.
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