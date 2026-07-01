Trump's Crypto Boom: How Digital Assets Transformed a Presidency

Us President Donald Trump Reported More Than Billion In Income From His Familys Crypto Ventures Last Year

President Donald Trump has reported substantial gains from his family's crypto ventures, highlighting the massive income he derives from digital assets. Financial disclosures reveal over $1.4 billion in crypto income, primarily through World Liberty Financial, a venture co-founded with his sons.

The latest filings show Trump's company earned almost $800 million from World Liberty Financial, including significant earnings from token sales and business interests. As his crypto income thrives, Trump continues implementing policies beneficial to the industry, positioning the U.S. as a leading crypto nation.

Beyond crypto, Trump's traditional businesses like golf courses and resorts still yield substantial revenue. Despite this, the president's growing crypto wealth showcases a shift in how he amasses his fortune during his tenure at the White House.