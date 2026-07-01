Race Heats Up for Top DRDO Position as Search-Cum-Selection Panel Interviews Senior Scientists

Five senior scientists vie for the top position at DRDO as the search-cum-selection panel seeks to fill the leadership vacancy left by the former chief. Amid reforms and recent successes, the appointment is crucial for future collaborations with industry to expedite weapon system production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-07-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 19:56 IST
Race Heats Up for Top DRDO Position as Search-Cum-Selection Panel Interviews Senior Scientists
Defence Research and Development Organisation logo (Photo/DRDO). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is in the midst of a critical transition as five senior scientists have been shortlisted for the role of the organization's chief. The leadership position has remained vacant for a month following the retirement of Dr. Samir V Kamat.

According to defense sources, a search-cum-selection panel will convene on Friday for interviews with the potential candidates. The shortlisted scientists include Anupam Sharma, Director of SPS; BK Das, DG Electronics and Communication; Prateek Kishore, DG Armament and Combat Engineering; Jagannath Nayak, DG Missiles and Strategic Systems; and Anindya Biswas, Director of RCI.

This appointment is seen as pivotal as the government moves forward with substantial reforms designed by the Prime Minister's Office. With successes like the ballistic missile defense shield, DRDO must now foster stronger industry collaboration to expedite weapon system development.

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