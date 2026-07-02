Odisha Unveils Ambitious Infrastructure Overhaul: Key Projects and Reforms Announced

Odisha's Chief Secretary, Anu Garg, announced the state government's approval of 12 significant development initiatives at the recent 43rd State Cabinet meeting. Highlights include an expansive Rs 2,295 crore deep-sea fishing mission, a shift in shrimp farming regulations, a cutting-edge data center, and the extension of the midday meal program to higher classes.

In a push to enhance shrimp farming, the cultivation zone has been extended from 2 km to 10 km beyond the high tide line, allowing cultivation in inland saline and brackish waters. This expansion is projected to boost production and elevate seafood exports to Rs 25,000 crore by 2036, coinciding with Odisha's centennial celebrations.

The Rs 2,295 crore Deep-Sea Fishing Mission sets out to modernize Odisha's fishing fleet and infrastructure, promising the creation of 50,000 jobs and a boost in marine exports. Additional projects include a Rs 268 crore Tier-3 data center in Bhubaneswar, new road infrastructure, water conservation efforts, and improvements to the state's power network. The midday meal scheme has been expanded to include higher grades, benefiting over seven lakh students and requiring an investment of Rs 4,224 crore over five years.