Sanjay Raut Slams BJP's Alleged Defection Strategy

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut accuses the BJP of being 'obsessed' with defections to weaken opposition parties. He warns that the BJP itself could fragment if it lost power, while criticising Sachin Ahir's defection to Eknath Shinde’s camp as motivated by greed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 12:19 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 12:19 IST
Sanjay Raut Slams BJP's Alleged Defection Strategy
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut launched a sharp criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, accusing its leaders of an 'obsession' with orchestrating defections to destabilize opposition parties. He addressed a press conference, reacting to recent political maneuvers which he claims have left a clear trail of the BJP's desire to fracture opposing forces.

Raut accused the BJP of harboring an intense fascination with breaking political alliances, warning that the party's internal structure could collapse if it were to lose power. He asserted, 'They are so obsessed with breaking parties, there is such an intoxication for it, that they won't spare even each other.'

Turning his attention to Sachin Ahir, who recently defected to Eknath Shinde's faction, Raut accused him of acting out of greed. He criticized Ahir's departure from the Shiv Sena, despite having been well-supported within the party, highlighting the erosion of integrity and loyalty in the political arena.

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