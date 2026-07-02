Jagan Mohan Reddy Accuses Andhra Govt of 'Jungle Raj' Amid Police Controversies

On a somber Thursday, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, former Chief Minister and YSRCP president, visited the family of Perapogu Kranthi Kumar, a taxi driver who allegedly succumbed to police harassment and ended his life. Reddy launched a scathing criticism of the current state administration, accusing it of fostering a 'jungle raj' and suggesting a conspiracy behind disturbing police-related incidents.

Highlighting two recent cases, a custodial death, and Kumar’s alleged suicide, Reddy decried the prevailing law and order situation in Andhra Pradesh. He argued that such situations are often synonymous with a 'jungle raj' akin to Bihar, accusing the administration led by Chief Minister Chandrababu of similar negligence and atrocities.

Reddy further alleged a larger conspiracy and concealment of crucial evidence, including missing video footage from the police station. His call to action included holding the Vijayawada Police Commissioner accountable and initiating a CBI investigation. Former minister Perni Nani also echoed the demand, criticizing the response to the incidents and urging independent scrutiny to unearth the concealed facts.