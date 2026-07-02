Jagan Mohan Reddy Accuses Andhra Govt of 'Jungle Raj' Amid Police Controversies

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy alleges a 'jungle raj' under the current government, citing police-related incidents. He calls for the accountability of higher-ups and a CBI probe into the alleged suicide of a taxi driver and a custodial death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 13:28 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 13:28 IST
Jagan Mohan Reddy Accuses Andhra Govt of 'Jungle Raj' Amid Police Controversies
YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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On a somber Thursday, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, former Chief Minister and YSRCP president, visited the family of Perapogu Kranthi Kumar, a taxi driver who allegedly succumbed to police harassment and ended his life. Reddy launched a scathing criticism of the current state administration, accusing it of fostering a 'jungle raj' and suggesting a conspiracy behind disturbing police-related incidents.

Highlighting two recent cases, a custodial death, and Kumar’s alleged suicide, Reddy decried the prevailing law and order situation in Andhra Pradesh. He argued that such situations are often synonymous with a 'jungle raj' akin to Bihar, accusing the administration led by Chief Minister Chandrababu of similar negligence and atrocities.

Reddy further alleged a larger conspiracy and concealment of crucial evidence, including missing video footage from the police station. His call to action included holding the Vijayawada Police Commissioner accountable and initiating a CBI investigation. Former minister Perni Nani also echoed the demand, criticizing the response to the incidents and urging independent scrutiny to unearth the concealed facts.

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