YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Accuses Naidu of 'Rule of Fear' and Jeopardizing Women's Livelihoods

In a scathing attack, former Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy charged current leader Chandrababu Naidu with creating an oppressive regime and exploiting the Smart Kitchens initiative to undermine 85,000 women mid-day meal workers. These actions, he argues, further disadvantaged them by withholding months of due salaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-07-2026 14:26 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 14:26 IST
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Accuses Naidu of 'Rule of Fear' and Jeopardizing Women's Livelihoods
YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched a vehement criticism against the incumbent government under Chandrababu Naidu, accusing it of fostering a climate of 'rule of fear' in the state. Reddy made these allegations during a press conference in Tadepalli, highlighting the deteriorating state of law and order.

Reddy accused Naidu's administration of shifting focus from welfare-centric governance to contentious issues like custodial deaths and constitutional diversions. He painted a picture of widespread fear, claiming citizens are intimidated even at the thought of approaching police stations. Reddy also criticized the state's alleged negligence towards the livelihoods of women responsible for cooking mid-day meals in government schools.

Taking to social media platform X, Reddy condemned the proposed 'Smart Kitchens' initiative as a façade to benefit Naidu's supporters while putting over 85,000 women workers at risk of unemployment. He alleged that these women have been deprived of their salaries for two months, increasing their financial duress. Reddy further reminded that when his party was in power, they raised the honorarium for these workers substantially, unlike the current government's alleged negligence.

TRENDING

1
Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global
2
WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

Global
3
Trump's Urgent Call: Lower Gas Prices Now

Trump's Urgent Call: Lower Gas Prices Now

Global
4
EU-China Trade Talks: Seeking Tangible Outcomes by October

EU-China Trade Talks: Seeking Tangible Outcomes by October

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The E-7 Carbon Crunch: Why Emerging Economies Must Rethink Money, Growth and Net Zero

Prosperity Without Inclusion Is a Mirage: Why the SDGs Must Move Together

Machines in the Field, Fewer Hands at Work: South Africa’s 4IR Farm Dilemma

AI in Healthcare Delivers Real Results, but WHO Says Better Policies Will Decide Its Global Success

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026