YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Accuses Naidu of 'Rule of Fear' and Jeopardizing Women's Livelihoods

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched a vehement criticism against the incumbent government under Chandrababu Naidu, accusing it of fostering a climate of 'rule of fear' in the state. Reddy made these allegations during a press conference in Tadepalli, highlighting the deteriorating state of law and order.

Reddy accused Naidu's administration of shifting focus from welfare-centric governance to contentious issues like custodial deaths and constitutional diversions. He painted a picture of widespread fear, claiming citizens are intimidated even at the thought of approaching police stations. Reddy also criticized the state's alleged negligence towards the livelihoods of women responsible for cooking mid-day meals in government schools.

Taking to social media platform X, Reddy condemned the proposed 'Smart Kitchens' initiative as a façade to benefit Naidu's supporters while putting over 85,000 women workers at risk of unemployment. He alleged that these women have been deprived of their salaries for two months, increasing their financial duress. Reddy further reminded that when his party was in power, they raised the honorarium for these workers substantially, unlike the current government's alleged negligence.