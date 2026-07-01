Naidu Condemns YSRCP: Amaravati's Capital Status Crucial for Andhra Pradesh's Future
Andhra Pradesh's CM N Chandrababu Naidu sharply criticized the YSRCP's capital policy, advocating for Amaravati as the singular capital. Highlighting inconsistencies in YSRCP's stance, he emphasized the negative impact on investors and stability, urging legal protection for Amaravati to ensure consistent state development.
- Country:
- India
In a fierce address, Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu lambasted the YSR Congress Party at the NTR Bharosa Pension Distribution event in Punnapuvaripalem. He criticized the previous government for the uncertainty surrounding Amaravati as the state capital and urged for unwavering support for a single, permanent capital city.
Naidu claimed that before taking office in 2019, YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had supported Amaravati as the capital, prompting farmers to contribute land for the development. However, once elected, Jagan proposed a three-capital model, which Naidu said derailed the state's progress and sparked confusion.
The Andhra Pradesh CM further alleged deliberate efforts by the YSRCP to undermine the Amaravati project, citing incidents of arson as attempts to discredit the state government. Naidu warned that without legal protection for Amaravati, the state's reputation and investment potential would remain jeopardized, echoing the need for stable leadership and policies.
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