Naidu Condemns YSRCP: Amaravati's Capital Status Crucial for Andhra Pradesh's Future

Andhra Pradesh's CM N Chandrababu Naidu sharply criticized the YSRCP's capital policy, advocating for Amaravati as the singular capital. Highlighting inconsistencies in YSRCP's stance, he emphasized the negative impact on investors and stability, urging legal protection for Amaravati to ensure consistent state development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-07-2026 17:36 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 17:36 IST
Naidu Condemns YSRCP: Amaravati's Capital Status Crucial for Andhra Pradesh's Future
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fierce address, Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu lambasted the YSR Congress Party at the NTR Bharosa Pension Distribution event in Punnapuvaripalem. He criticized the previous government for the uncertainty surrounding Amaravati as the state capital and urged for unwavering support for a single, permanent capital city.

Naidu claimed that before taking office in 2019, YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had supported Amaravati as the capital, prompting farmers to contribute land for the development. However, once elected, Jagan proposed a three-capital model, which Naidu said derailed the state's progress and sparked confusion.

The Andhra Pradesh CM further alleged deliberate efforts by the YSRCP to undermine the Amaravati project, citing incidents of arson as attempts to discredit the state government. Naidu warned that without legal protection for Amaravati, the state's reputation and investment potential would remain jeopardized, echoing the need for stable leadership and policies.

TRENDING

1
Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global
2
WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

Global
3
Trump's Urgent Call: Lower Gas Prices Now

Trump's Urgent Call: Lower Gas Prices Now

Global
4
EU-China Trade Talks: Seeking Tangible Outcomes by October

EU-China Trade Talks: Seeking Tangible Outcomes by October

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Climate Resilience Could Determine Latin America's Next Decade of Economic Growth

Can MENA Turn Hunger into Growth? World Bank Sees 5 Million Agrifood Jobs by 2050

The E-7 Carbon Crunch: Why Emerging Economies Must Rethink Money, Growth and Net Zero

Prosperity Without Inclusion Is a Mirage: Why the SDGs Must Move Together

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026