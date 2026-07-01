Andhra Pradesh's Investment Boom: Rs 11.77 Lakh Crore and A New Gold Mine

Andhra Pradesh has secured investments totaling Rs 11.77 lakh crore over the past two years, projecting the creation of 10.20 lakh jobs. The state keeps a close eye on project progress post-DPR. Meanwhile, a new gold mine has been inaugurated, reviving commercial-scale gold production in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-07-2026 10:31 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 10:31 IST
Andhra Pradesh's Investment Boom: Rs 11.77 Lakh Crore and A New Gold Mine
Andhra Pradesh Minister TG Bharath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Industries and Commerce Minister of Andhra Pradesh, TG Bharath, announced that the state has attracted investments worth Rs 11.77 lakh crore in the last two years, which are expected to generate around 10.20 lakh jobs. The minister emphasized strict monitoring of projects post-DPR to prevent delays, with penalties for non-compliance.

Bharath outlined the rigorous process for land allotment, involving evaluation through the SIPB and the State Cabinet. He highlighted that all decisions are based on a company's Detailed Project Report. The minister also stressed that political stability is crucial for sustained economic growth in the state.

In a significant development, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Lloyds Metals & Energy's MD, B Prabhakaran, inaugurated the Jonnagiri Gold Mine. This marks a milestone as India's first commercial-scale private-sector gold mining post-Independence. The project, spanning 598 hectares in Kurnool district, aims to boost India's domestic gold production.

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