Lt Gen Mohit Malhotra: Leading from the Front in Jaipur's South Western Command
Lt Gen Mohit Malhotra assumes command of the Indian Army's South Western Command, bringing 37 years of experience. He is a decorated officer with extensive operational expertise, education, and a commitment to military innovation and personnel welfare. His leadership comes at a critical time for the command.
- Country:
- India
Lieutenant General Mohit Malhotra took command of the Indian Army's South Western Command, based in Jaipur, on Thursday, marking a significant moment for the highly strategic unit. A seasoned officer with over 37 years of service, Lt Gen Malhotra's career spans diverse command and staff positions.
Having served in some of the Army's most challenging operational areas, including the Siachen Glacier, Lt Gen Malhotra brings a wealth of experience to his new role. He led an Armoured Regiment, an Independent Armoured Brigade, and commanded the Desert Corps, demonstrating his prowess in operational planning and multi-domain operations.
Equipped with double Master's degrees and two MPhils, he is known for topping numerous courses, reflecting his scholarly aptitude. Recognized with the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and the Sena Medal, his leadership philosophy emphasizes operational excellence and personnel development, key as he assumes this critical post.
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