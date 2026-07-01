Lt Gen Mohit Malhotra Takes Charge of South Western Command

Lieutenant General Mohit Malhotra has assumed charge as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Indian Army's South Western Command, bringing with him nearly four decades of operational, leadership and strategic experience across some of the country's most challenging military assignments.

Veteran armoured officer steps into key leadership role

Commissioned into the 47 Armoured Regiment in June 1989, Lieutenant General Malhotra has served the Indian Army for more than 37 years in a wide range of command, staff and instructional appointments. Before taking over the South Western Command, he was serving as the Chief of Staff at Headquarters Eastern Command, where he played an important role in strengthening operational readiness, organisational efficiency and institutional coordination. His appointment places an experienced armoured corps officer at the helm of one of the Army's strategically important commands.

Extensive command experience across challenging terrains

During his military career, Lieutenant General Malhotra has commanded formations ranging from an Armoured Regiment and an Independent Armoured Brigade to an Armoured Division and the Desert Corps. He has also served in the demanding environment of the Siachen Glacier, gaining valuable operational experience across varied terrains and complex military situations.

His professional assignments have also covered operational planning, military intelligence, logistics, personnel management, technology integration and strategic communications, giving him broad expertise in modern military operations and defence management.

Decorated officer with strong academic credentials

Lieutenant General Malhotra combines operational experience with an impressive academic record. He holds two Master's degrees in Defence Studies, including one from King's College London, along with two MPhil degrees in Political Science and Defence & Strategic Studies. He has also completed the Advanced Command and Staff Course in the United Kingdom, the Higher Air Command Course and the prestigious National Defence College.

His distinguished service has been recognised with the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), the Sena Medal (SM), and several commendations from Army Commanders and the Chief of Army Staff. As he takes charge of the South Western Command, the Indian Army has expressed confidence in his leadership to strengthen operational preparedness and continue safeguarding the nation's security and territorial integrity.