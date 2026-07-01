Lt Gen Rajesh Pushkar Takes Charge of Southern Command

Lieutenant General Rajesh Pushkar has assumed charge as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Indian Army's Southern Command, taking over from Lieutenant General Sandeep Jain, who has been appointed Vice Chief of the Army Staff.

Experienced armoured officer assumes key command

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Lieutenant General Rajesh Pushkar was commissioned into the 74 Armoured Regiment in December 1988. With a military career spanning more than four decades, he has served in a wide range of command, staff and instructional roles across different operational environments.

Before taking over Southern Command, he commanded the 2 Corps during Operation SINDOOR, where he provided strategic leadership during a significant operational phase. Throughout his career, he has commanded an Armoured Regiment in an operational area, an Independent Armoured Brigade, an Infantry Division and a premier Strike Corps in the Western Sector.

Diverse military and international experience

Lieutenant General Pushkar has held several important staff appointments, including Colonel Military Secretary in a Strike Corps, Colonel General Staff of an Armoured Division, Brigadier Quartermaster General of a Strike Corps, Brigadier General Staff of an Operational Command, Additional Director General of the Armoured Corps and Director General of the Territorial Army. He has also served as an instructor at the National Defence Academy in Khadakwasla.

His international assignments include serving with the Indian Military Training Team in Bhutan and as Defence and Military Attaché at the Embassy of India in Moscow, with accreditation to Armenia and Belarus. Academically, he is a graduate of the National Defence Academy and has completed advanced studies at the Defence Services Staff College, College of Defence Management and the National Defence College. He also holds Master's degrees in Defence and Strategic Studies and Management Studies, along with an MPhil in Defence and International Relations.

Focus on readiness, technology and joint operations

After assuming command on July 1, Lieutenant General Pushkar paid homage to fallen soldiers at the Southern Command War Memorial before receiving a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Southern Command Headquarters. He reaffirmed the command's commitment to maintaining the highest level of operational readiness across its vast area of responsibility. He also highlighted the importance of stronger joint operations among the armed forces, expanding indigenous defence capabilities and rapidly integrating emerging technologies to enhance military effectiveness. Expressing confidence in the personnel under his command, he said they would continue upholding the Indian Army's traditions while maintaining the highest standards of operational excellence in service of the nation.