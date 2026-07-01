Lieutenant General Malhotra Takes Helm of South Western Command

Lieutenant General Mohit Malhotra, with over 37 years of service, assumes command of the South Western Command, bringing strategic clarity and operational expertise. His distinguished military career includes key roles in challenging environments and significant staff appointments, earning various commendations from top Army officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-07-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 17:25 IST
Lieutenant General Malhotra Takes Helm of South Western Command
Lieutenant General Mohit Malhotra assumes command of Jaipur-based South Western Command (Photo: PIB/MinistryofDefence). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Lieutenant General Mohit Malhotra has officially assumed the post of General Officer Commanding-in-Chief for the South Western Command, as announced by the Ministry of Defence. With his career spanning over 37 years since joining in 1989, General Malhotra brings a wealth of experience in various critical military roles.

Before stepping into his current role, he served as Chief of Staff at the Headquarters Eastern Command, where he significantly enhanced operational readiness and organizational unity. His experience includes leading in some of the Army's most challenging environments, from the icy terrains of the Siachen Glacier to the tactical operations of an Armoured Division and the Desert Corps.

A highly decorated officer, Lieutenant General Malhotra has a broad portfolio covering operational strategy, intelligence, logistics, and strategic communications. His academic accolades include two Master's Degrees and two MPhil degrees, highlighting his scholarly contributions to military studies. The Indian Army notes his exemplary service with several prestigious awards.

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