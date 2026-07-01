Lt Gen Sandeep Jain Takes Charge as Vice-Chief of Army Staff

Lieutenant General Sandeep Jain, decorated with the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Sena Medal, has officially taken on the role of Vice-Chief of the Army Staff as of Wednesday. His appointment, confirmed by the Ministry of Defence, marks a significant milestone in a career that began with his commission into the Mahar Regiment in June 1988.

Lt Gen Jain's illustrious military journey is characterized by diverse command and staff positions, showcasing his adaptability across multiple operational settings. His distinguished service record includes command of an Infantry Battalion in challenging semi-desert environments and a critical United Nations deployment in South Sudan, reflecting his strategic acumen and leadership.

At the rank of Lieutenant General, he led a Corps under Northern Command and served as Chief of Staff at Southern Command, where he influenced operational development and force restructuring. His tenure as Army Commander of the Southern Command highlighted his leadership in conventional warfare and high-altitude deployments. Highly educated, he is an alumnus of the Army War College's Higher Command Course and the National Defence Course in Kenya, underscoring his commitment to professional excellence.