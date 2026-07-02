Monsoon Advances Across India, Red Alert Issued for Mumbai

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Thursday that the southwest monsoon has further advanced into several parts of India, covering sections of Gujarat, the remaining areas of Uttar Pradesh, all of Delhi, most of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and parts of Rajasthan. According to the IMD, the Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) currently traverses through coordinates 22°N/60°E to 32.5°N/70°E as of July 2.

The IMD noted that conditions remain optimal for the southwest monsoon to advance further into additional parts of the North Arabian Sea, more areas of Gujarat, the remaining zones of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab, as well as further parts of Rajasthan in the next two to three days. Notably, the monsoon reached Delhi on Thursday, slightly delayed from its typical onset date of June 27.

On the same day, Delhi and Mumbai experienced significant rainfall, with heavy showers disrupting daily life and traffic. In Mumbai, the Central Railway services were delayed due to reduced visibility caused by the downpour. The IMD issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad, predicting moderate to intense rain at specific locations until mid-morning. Residents were advised to avoid fragile structures, low-lying areas, and to stay informed about weather updates. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has warned of heavy rainfall across the city and suburbs, with the likelihood of extremely heavy showers continuing into Friday, accompanied by gusty winds of 50-60 kmph.