At a state-level public convention in Masuda Krishi Upaj Mandi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma introduced the 'VB G Ram Ji Yojana', highlighting its role in ensuring village prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The initiative seeks to enhance rural development through guaranteed employment and infrastructure projects.

During the event, CM Sharma distributed rural employment guarantee cards and financial aid. He allocated Rs 3.31 crore in credit linkage cheques to self-help group members and offered additional loans via the Rajasthan Mahila Nidhi schemes. The Samarth Sakhi Loan Scheme saw the distribution of scooters to CLF managers, alongside housing benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

The launch was marked by the presence of Union Minister Bhagirath Choudhary and other dignitaries. The VB-G RAM G Act, effective from July 1, 2026, ensures 125 days of wage employment to rural households, aiming to bolster employment with a focus on timely payments through Direct Benefit Transfer. Meanwhile, the initiative faces criticism for the replacement of Mahatma Gandhi's name and fund sharing adjustments.