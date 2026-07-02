Rajasthan CM Unveils Ambitious 'VB G Ram Ji Yojana' for Rural Prosperity

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma launched the 'VB G Ram Ji Yojana' to foster rural development. The program promises 125 days of employment and boosts women's empowerment with significant financial aid to self-help groups. The initiative also aims to enhance infrastructure, supported by a substantial funding commitment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 16:20 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 16:20 IST
Rajasthan CM Unveils Ambitious 'VB G Ram Ji Yojana' for Rural Prosperity
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma (Photo/@BhajanlalBjp/X). Image Credit: ANI
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At a state-level public convention in Masuda Krishi Upaj Mandi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma introduced the 'VB G Ram Ji Yojana', highlighting its role in ensuring village prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The initiative seeks to enhance rural development through guaranteed employment and infrastructure projects.

During the event, CM Sharma distributed rural employment guarantee cards and financial aid. He allocated Rs 3.31 crore in credit linkage cheques to self-help group members and offered additional loans via the Rajasthan Mahila Nidhi schemes. The Samarth Sakhi Loan Scheme saw the distribution of scooters to CLF managers, alongside housing benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

The launch was marked by the presence of Union Minister Bhagirath Choudhary and other dignitaries. The VB-G RAM G Act, effective from July 1, 2026, ensures 125 days of wage employment to rural households, aiming to bolster employment with a focus on timely payments through Direct Benefit Transfer. Meanwhile, the initiative faces criticism for the replacement of Mahatma Gandhi's name and fund sharing adjustments.

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