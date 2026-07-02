Monsoon Mayhem: Severe Weather Lashes Himachal Pradesh, Claims Nine Lives

The relentless southwest monsoon has unleashed chaos in Himachal Pradesh, claiming the lives of nine individuals and causing significant infrastructure disruptions. As per the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), the cumulative damage to public infrastructure is estimated at ₹69.65 lakh.

Continuous rainfall from June 30 to July 2 triggered landslides, flash floods, and various rain-induced hazards. Reports confirm the blocking of 49 roads, malfunctioning of 42 Distribution Transformers (DTRs), and disruption of 27 drinking water supply schemes across the state, resulting in nine fatalities.

The worst-hit districts include Kangra, Shimla, Chamba, Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti, and Mandi, with fatalities attributed to drowning, electrocution, and falls. Road connectivity remains severely affected, while electricity and water supply restoration efforts are underway as the state braces for continued rainfall.