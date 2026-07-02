Monsoon Mayhem: Severe Weather Lashes Himachal Pradesh, Claims Nine Lives

The southwest monsoon continues to wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh, causing nine deaths and extensive damage to infrastructure. Roads, electricity, and water supply systems are severely disrupted across several districts. Amid ongoing rains, authorities are intensifying restoration efforts as damage estimates reach ₹69.65 lakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 20:14 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 20:14 IST
Monsoon Mayhem: Severe Weather Lashes Himachal Pradesh, Claims Nine Lives
Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The relentless southwest monsoon has unleashed chaos in Himachal Pradesh, claiming the lives of nine individuals and causing significant infrastructure disruptions. As per the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), the cumulative damage to public infrastructure is estimated at ₹69.65 lakh.

Continuous rainfall from June 30 to July 2 triggered landslides, flash floods, and various rain-induced hazards. Reports confirm the blocking of 49 roads, malfunctioning of 42 Distribution Transformers (DTRs), and disruption of 27 drinking water supply schemes across the state, resulting in nine fatalities.

The worst-hit districts include Kangra, Shimla, Chamba, Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti, and Mandi, with fatalities attributed to drowning, electrocution, and falls. Road connectivity remains severely affected, while electricity and water supply restoration efforts are underway as the state braces for continued rainfall.

TRENDING

1
Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

India
2
Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

South Africa
3
Crypto Fortunes: Trump Family's Digital Wealth Surge

Crypto Fortunes: Trump Family's Digital Wealth Surge

Global
4
Anthropic Gains Green Light for AI Models: U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Anthropic Gains Green Light for AI Models: U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

ADB Warns China Must Reform Climate Finance as Net Zero Could Cost Up to CNY487 Trillion

World Bank Calls for Flexible Service Delivery as Conflict Deepens Across 26 Fragile Nations

Why Developing Nations Need Different Energy Policies Than Rich Economies, World Bank Finds

Investment Needs More Than Tax Breaks: OECD Maps a Better Growth Strategy for Latin America

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026