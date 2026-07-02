Himachal's Fresh Fruits Make Global Debut with First Export to Oman

In a landmark achievement, Himachal Pradesh has initiated its first export of fresh cherries and plums to Oman, marking a significant step towards global market access. Under Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's leadership, this export aims to bolster the horticulture sector and boost economic returns for the state's farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 18:00 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 18:00 IST
Himachal's Fresh Fruits Make Global Debut with First Export to Oman
Himachal Pradesh first-ever export consignment of fresh cherries and plums from the state has successfully reached Oman (Photo/CMOHP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented move for Himachal Pradesh's horticulture sector, the state has successfully dispatched its inaugural export consignment of fresh cherries and plums to Oman. This venture introduces new international marketing channels for Himachali fruits, promising enhanced financial returns for local growers.

The first shipment, comprising 400 kilograms each of fresh cherries and plums, was officially flagged off by Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi. Upon reaching Oman, the Embassy of India in Muscat initiated a promotional drive to showcase the high-quality produce, which has been well-received by Omani consumers.

Under the stewardship of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the horticulture sector's global access has been a key priority, leading to the coordination of efforts by the Department of Horticulture and the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA). This successful export is expected to unlock further opportunities for Himachal Pradesh's premium fruits in international markets.

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