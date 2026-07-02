Himachal's Fresh Fruits Make Global Debut with First Export to Oman

In an unprecedented move for Himachal Pradesh's horticulture sector, the state has successfully dispatched its inaugural export consignment of fresh cherries and plums to Oman. This venture introduces new international marketing channels for Himachali fruits, promising enhanced financial returns for local growers.

The first shipment, comprising 400 kilograms each of fresh cherries and plums, was officially flagged off by Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi. Upon reaching Oman, the Embassy of India in Muscat initiated a promotional drive to showcase the high-quality produce, which has been well-received by Omani consumers.

Under the stewardship of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the horticulture sector's global access has been a key priority, leading to the coordination of efforts by the Department of Horticulture and the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA). This successful export is expected to unlock further opportunities for Himachal Pradesh's premium fruits in international markets.