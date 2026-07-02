ECI Weighs in Amidst Tumultuous TMC Leadership Battle

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has entered the fray of the ongoing leadership dispute within the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), demanding clarity from both Mamata Banerjee and Ritabrata Banerjee. This move by the ECI aims at resolving conflicting allegations concerning the party's structure and authorized representatives, with a deadline set for 5:30 PM on Monday, July 6 for their replies.

This development occurs during a significant rift within the party, as Ritabrata Banerjee's camp asserts control over the party's symbols and administration. In response to the ECI's engagement with the dissident group, TMC MP Sougata Roy challenged the legitimacy of Ritabrata's faction, characterizing the expelled leader's claim to represent the party as baseless.

TMC MP Sagarika Ghose similarly criticized the rival faction, underscoring commission rules that only official party representatives can interact with the ECI. Ritabrata Banerjee, however, expressed satisfaction after his 10-member delegation met with the ECI, acknowledging the thorough consideration they received from the commission's officials. Meanwhile, the political crisis within TMC deepens as 58 out of 80 TMC MLAs defected, backing Ritabrata as the new Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal.