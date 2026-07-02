ECI Weighs in Amidst Tumultuous TMC Leadership Battle

The Election Commission of India has intervened in the leadership conflict within the All India Trinamool Congress by requesting responses from Mamata Banerjee and Ritabrata Banerjee. The internal strife escalated as Ritabrata's faction claims legitimacy. With criticism from TMC leaders and a split among MLAs, the situation intensifies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 21:08 IST
ECI Weighs in Amidst Tumultuous TMC Leadership Battle
Representative Image (Photo X/ECI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has entered the fray of the ongoing leadership dispute within the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), demanding clarity from both Mamata Banerjee and Ritabrata Banerjee. This move by the ECI aims at resolving conflicting allegations concerning the party's structure and authorized representatives, with a deadline set for 5:30 PM on Monday, July 6 for their replies.

This development occurs during a significant rift within the party, as Ritabrata Banerjee's camp asserts control over the party's symbols and administration. In response to the ECI's engagement with the dissident group, TMC MP Sougata Roy challenged the legitimacy of Ritabrata's faction, characterizing the expelled leader's claim to represent the party as baseless.

TMC MP Sagarika Ghose similarly criticized the rival faction, underscoring commission rules that only official party representatives can interact with the ECI. Ritabrata Banerjee, however, expressed satisfaction after his 10-member delegation met with the ECI, acknowledging the thorough consideration they received from the commission's officials. Meanwhile, the political crisis within TMC deepens as 58 out of 80 TMC MLAs defected, backing Ritabrata as the new Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal.

TRENDING

1
Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

India
2
Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

South Africa
3
Crypto Fortunes: Trump Family's Digital Wealth Surge

Crypto Fortunes: Trump Family's Digital Wealth Surge

Global
4
Anthropic Gains Green Light for AI Models: U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Anthropic Gains Green Light for AI Models: U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

ADB Warns China Must Reform Climate Finance as Net Zero Could Cost Up to CNY487 Trillion

World Bank Calls for Flexible Service Delivery as Conflict Deepens Across 26 Fragile Nations

Why Developing Nations Need Different Energy Policies Than Rich Economies, World Bank Finds

Investment Needs More Than Tax Breaks: OECD Maps a Better Growth Strategy for Latin America

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026