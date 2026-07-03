Strengthening Resilience: Himachal Pradesh's Comprehensive Approach to Disaster Management

Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Kamlesh Kumar Pant has advocated for bolstering institutional mechanisms, enhancing community involvement, and integrating advanced technology to fortify the state's disaster management system. Addressing a critical post-disaster review seminar, Pant highlighted the Himalayan state's vulnerability due to its fragile ecology and complex terrain, stressing the urgency of strengthening preparedness and response strategies.

Pant pointed out that Himachal Pradesh continues to face major risks from climate-induced disasters like cloudbursts and landslides. These recent calamities have underscored areas of strength and identified gaps that need addressing. The coordinated efforts of government bodies, the military, disaster response forces, and local communities have been pivotal in limiting casualties during past emergencies.

Emphasizing technology-driven solutions, Pant called for advanced interventions to enhance planning and response effectiveness. Recent events have revealed operational challenges like connectivity disruptions, communication breakdowns, and logistical hurdles. The seminar served as a platform to examine these issues and propose recommendations for creating a faster, better-coordinated, and technologically adept disaster management approach.