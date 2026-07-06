Deluge in Ujjain: Rising Shipra River Submerges Temples and Disrupts Life

In Ujjain, continuous heavy rainfall over the last few days has dramatically raised the water level of the Shipra River, submerging several temples along Ram Ghat by Monday. This inundation has disrupted access in the area, with water accumulating up to 8 feet on the bridge to Datt Akhada.

The rain subsided on Sunday in Ujjain, but nearby areas continued to experience heavy showers, further increasing the river's level. Authorities have warned that additional temples could become submerged if water levels persist in rising and have advised devotees to avoid deep waters. The India Meteorological Department has also forecasted more severe weather for the region.

In a related incident, a search operation is in progress for a 26-year-old labourer who was swept away while crossing a waterlogged culvert in Indore district amid heavy rain. Despite these challenges, official agencies are vigilantly observing the ongoing situation to prevent further incidents.