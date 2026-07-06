Mercedes' Strategic Stumble: The Story Behind Kimi Antonelli's British GP Misfortune

Mercedes Have Shouldered The Blame For Formula One Leader Kimi Antonellis Failure To Score Points In Sundays British Grand Prix

In a twist of Formula One fate, Mercedes has accepted the blame for Kimi Antonelli's point-less finish at Sunday's British Grand Prix. The incident marks the second time in three races that the young Italian, who began from pole position, missed out on crucial points.

Antonelli experienced a devastating mechanical failure at Silverstone with only 11 laps remaining, a problem linked to a broken front wheel shield. Initially, Mercedes strategists were confident that the 19-year-old could overtake Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who ultimately claimed victory.

The aftermath saw Antonelli resist a retirement order and suffer a post-race penalty, dropping to 16th place. Team principal Toto Wolff acknowledged their fault and emphasized a thorough investigation into the mechanical failure as the team focuses on recovering and returning stronger.