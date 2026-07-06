Rising Tensions: Russia Intensifies Missile Attacks on Kyiv Amid NATO Summit

Russia launched a devastating attack on Kyiv early Monday, resulting in at least 12 deaths and widespread damage, as Ukraine faces a critical shortage of U.S.-made interceptors. The bombardment occurred just ahead of a NATO summit in Turkey, where efforts to end the ongoing war are expected to intensify.

The Ukrainian Air Force was unable to down any of the 23 ballistic missiles fired by Russia, underscoring the severe shortage of defensive interceptors. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for definitive decisions at the NATO summit to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities, emphasizing that the U.S. and Europe have the power to disrupt Russia's campaign.

The attack follows a deadly strike on Kyiv just days earlier, marking the deadliest attack this year. Rescue workers continue to search for survivors amid the ruins, as international political tensions heighten. In response, Ukraine is increasing its own offensive, damaging key Russian targets such as energy facilities and ports. Poland also responded by scrambling fighter jets as a precaution.