Political Strife Erupts Over Ram Mandir Donation Scandal

Congress leader Alok Sharma calls for accountability in the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement row, asserting the BJP and RSS influence on the Trust. Allegations of theft trigger political tensions and calls for a CBI probe into the irregularities, as trust members discuss resignations and public faith wavers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 18:48 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 18:48 IST
Political Strife Erupts Over Ram Mandir Donation Scandal
Congress leader Alok Sharma (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In the midst of the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement controversy, Congress leader Alok Sharma has alleged a strong BJP and RSS influence on the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Sharma called for transparency and demanded that the government disclose those involved in the financial mismanagement, characterizing it as a 'dacoity' in the sacred precincts of Lord Ram's 'court'.

As the controversy deepens, former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam expressed his dismay at the situation, noting that public trust has been significantly compromised. With public figures like Nritya Gopal Das Ji Maharaj and Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji expressing concerns, the credibility of the Trust is under scrutiny as the investigation progresses.

Amidst these developments, a crucial meeting of the Trust took place in Ayodhya to address allegations and consider recent resignations by trustees over donation misappropriation. Meanwhile, the Allahabad High Court is set to hear a PIL seeking a CBI probe and audit of temple donations, intensifying political rifts as the BJP dismisses claims of religious targeting.

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