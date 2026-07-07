Heavy Rainfall Alert in Himachal: IMD Issues Warning

The India Meteorological Department has issued warnings for heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, expected to affect multiple districts. Residents are advised to exercise caution due to potential waterlogging, traffic disruptions, and hazardous road conditions. Local authorities have issued advisories and alerts in anticipation of increased monsoon activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 10:27 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 10:27 IST
Heavy Rainfall Alert in Himachal: IMD Issues Warning
Visuals from Shimla (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning on Tuesday about heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh, urging locals in four districts to stay vigilant. The monsoon, expected to intensify on July 7, may lead to waterlogging and traffic disruptions in Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur, and Shimla.

Traffic congestion, hazardous road conditions, and potential temporary service disruptions are anticipated due to the heavy downpour, as per IMD's warning. Residents are advised to avoid sensitive areas, observe traffic advisories, and keep abreast of weather updates. Authorities warn of slippery roads and urge caution in travel and outdoor activities.

Forecasts from Shimla's Meteorological Centre point to active monsoon patterns, issuing alerts until July 12. Rainfall over recent days has already led to flood-like conditions, impacting daily life and causing brief disruptions on major highways. Authorities are working to manage the situation, restoring normalcy where possible.

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